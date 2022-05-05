BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man, woman charged after school alerts police to 9-year-old’s bruising, officials say

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D....
Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D. Smith on Monday.(Kokomo Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – A man and a woman in Indiana are both facing several felony charges after school staff notified authorities about a potential case of child abuse, officials said.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, Kokomo School Corporation Staff called police on March 24 concerning a 9-year-old girl who had bruising on her body.

Officers met with the child and determined she needed medical attention. The girl was taken to the hospital, where medical staff discovered she was malnourished and weighed just 48.5 pounds, police said.

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D. Smith on Monday. They were booked into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Seats and Smith were both charged with domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age, neglect resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age.

Seats faces two additional charges, including one count of intimidation with a deadly weapon and one count of strangulation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Kokomo is located about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago
Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to...
Former police officer gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged...
DOJ: Walmart and Kohl’s to pay collective $5.5 million in settlement for deceptive advertising
A California couple recently found hundreds of birds inside their home.
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds take over couple’s home, cleanup continues
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights