Nicondra: Hot and dry for Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a busy day across the region with lots of outdoor events including locals day at the Fairgrounds as the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off and Cinco De Mayo festivities across the area. Expect a hot and muggy day ahead with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and 70 and highs in the middle 80s. The warm and muggy air could fuel some showers and a few storms late tonight into Friday morning. Early Friday just as many folks are getting the day going a line of storms will drape across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It should push south quickly through the morning and off shore allowing for a much more pleasant afternoon. Hot and dry conditions build in behind it through the weekend.

