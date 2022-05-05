BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Hot and dry for Thursday

By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a busy day across the region with lots of outdoor events including locals day at the Fairgrounds as the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off and Cinco De Mayo festivities across the area. Expect a hot and muggy day ahead with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and 70 and highs in the middle 80s. The warm and muggy air could fuel some showers and a few storms late tonight into Friday morning. Early Friday just as many folks are getting the day going a line of storms will drape across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It should push south quickly through the morning and off shore allowing for a much more pleasant afternoon. Hot and dry conditions build in behind it through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Dry and hot: storms tonight ending mid morning Friday
Bruce: Dry today for Jazz Fest and Cinco; Stormy skies overnight tonight
Morning weather update for Thurs., May 5 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., May 5 at 5 a.m.
Heat wave this weekend
Storms early Friday
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 5/4
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 5/4