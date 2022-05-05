Oil prices rise after EU decision; prices at the pump are affected

A driver fuels his vehicle. (AKNS)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gas prices had begun to tick down but in some areas, they are going back up. Oil prices spiked to around $110 a barrel after the European Union said it plans to phase out imports of Russian oil and related products.

At a New Orleans area gas station George Alexander said he is already seeing higher prices at the pump.

“It’s already started,” said Alexander. “I hate it, it’s hard on the working man.”

He drives a long distance to get to his job.

“I drive to work about 50 miles,” said Alexander.

And it adds up at the gas pump.

“About $60 and that’s twice a week, yes that’s twice a week,” Alexander stated.

Don Redman is with AAA.

“We’d set a record high back in March of $4.16 a gallon here in Louisiana, we’re now down considerably from that, we’re about $3.89 right now in Louisiana,” said Redman.

Recently oil prices increased following word that the EU plans to stop importing Russian oil and gas because of Russia’s ongoing deadly attacks on Ukraine. The cost of oil impacts what drivers pay to fuel their vehicles.

“We saw once the European Union announced that they were looking to get rid of their Russian oil supply over the next six months, we saw crude increase by about 5%,” said Redmon.

Roy Bruno was filling up his brand new car.

“Good thing I’ve got a car and not an SUV, I mean I just bought this car, so I don’t even know how much gas it takes,” said Bruno.

Redman says it is uncertain times, in terms of oil and gas prices.

“Yes, absolutely and I think it’s really hard to predict. This is sold on the futures market and so investors are looking at the potential, what the market may be in the next six weeks and sometimes even as far as the next three months,” he said.

FOX 8 asked Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, about the EU’s move and rising oil prices.

“I think sanctions have had an impact, they just were not immediate but they’re going to work their way, on the other hand, I am all about using American energy production to help the Europeans wean themselves off of Russian oil,” said Cassidy.

He said Louisiana’s oil and gas industry could help Europeans turn their backs on Russian oil.

“The nice thing about producing American oil is that it creates American jobs, it raises wages for the United States, it improves our economy as opposed to improving the Russian economy, so Sabrina I’m all about using American energy, Louisiana energy as a geopolitical tool to help our European allies,” said Cassidy.

Oil costs are increasing as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. “Our bookings are actually up for Memorial Day as people are looking forward to that travel. The question is at what point do the continued high prices for gasoline impact family budgets to the point that they have to curb back on those travel plans,” said Redmon.

And he says hurricane season can impact the oil industry and gasoline availability. Such was the case in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“So, for us in Louisiana, we know that this can be a very bumpy time,” said Redman.

And while it is difficult to predict what gas prices will increase too, Redman says, “I worry about or at least budget for at least $4 a gallon to be on the safe side.”

Alexander hopes they decline soon and stay that way.

“I’ll be glad when we get back to some normalcy,” said Alexander.

