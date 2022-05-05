BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A female student was abducted at gunpoint from the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and sexually assaulted Thursday morning, according to information from campus police.

Police say that the suspect took the victim around 8 a.m. in the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street and the incident was reported to campus police at 10:52 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male 5′7 tall with short twists in his hair and was driving a white Suburban. The victim told police that the suspect is not someone familiar to them.

Campus police have confirmed that a suspect was arrested, but his identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Those with information are asked to call SLU campus police at 985-549-2222.

