BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

13-foot alligator sunbathes on I-49; interstate blocked

A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.
A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers on I-49 in DeSoto Parish got quite the surprise Friday morning (May 6).

A 13-foot alligator was spotted blocking the interstate. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a couple of photos on Facebook Friday morning, saying I-49 S was blocked near the Natchitoches Parish line.

A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.
A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are trying to coax the alligator off the interstate.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set
DOTD is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of the damage.
Sinkhole discovered along City Park/ Metairie Road exit
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student