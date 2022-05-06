BBB Accredited Business
19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University police have released the identity of the suspect accused of abducting a student from campus and sexually assaulting her Thursday (May 5) morning.

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and...
Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.(SLU Police)

Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone. Police say that Harris is from Jackson, Mississippi, and is not a student at the school.

Harris was taken into custody at an apartment complex off of Highway 51 by Southeastern and Hammond city police. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the effort.

A review of surveillance footage in the area and tips from the community identifying the white Suburban driven by Harris led to his arrest four hours after the crime was reported by the victim.

READ MORE Southeastern student abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted; suspect in custody, campus police say

Police say that at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Harris drove up to the victim, who was sitting in her car in a parking lot at North Oak and Dakota Streets. The victim told police that Harris forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her at a location off-campus, and dropped her off somewhere in a different location in Tangipahoa Parish.

The victim found a way to reach her boyfriend in Livingston Parish and they reported the crime to the sheriff there. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office promptly reported the case to Southeastern police who launched the investigation.

Those with potential information about this case are asked to call campus police at 985-549-2222.

