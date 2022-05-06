BBB Accredited Business
6 people shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon NOPD says

By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 6 people were shot and 2 were left dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon.

Around 2:14 p.m., three people were originally shot in New Orleans East at the intersection of Peltier Drive and Alcee Fortier Blvd. One man was pronounced dead while 2 others were wounded. An update around 5 p.m., it became a total of six, leaving 2 people dead.

Another shooting happened around 12:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of Painters St. in St. Roch. When officers arrived they discovered a female with a gunshot wound to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details are currently available.

Following that shooting, around 2:04 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the French Quarter near Chartres and Governor Nicholls streets. A man was shot and taken to a local hospital.

No word on the man’s condition at this time.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

