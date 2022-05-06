City Council overrides Mayor Cantrell’s veto

New Orleans City Hall (rob masson)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Inside city hall, there were passionate comments from the public before the city council voted 5 to 2 to override a recent veto by Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

At stake, was Cantrell’s veto of an ordinance the council recently passed calling a November election on a proposal to give the council power to confirm mayoral appointees.

Cantrell opposes such a change in the city’s Home Rule Charter, and political pundits say it would weaken the mayor’s office.

Before the vote a small group of citizens rose to speak. Many others had their comments read by a city worker after submitting them online.

Some citizens called for unity in city government.

“Please learn to work together, it is embarrassing,” said Margaret Montgomery Richard.

Pastor Debra Morton also addressed the council.

“Can we provide unity and leadership to our community, our city that looks like unity because we’re known for fun, but we’re not known for togetherness and integrity,” she said.

Michael Burnside supported having the council override Cantrell’s veto. “I do not believe in a strong mayoral system, I believe in as much democracy as I can get,” he said.

Another man said, “We need the council to override the mayor,” he said.

Though reelected late last year by a huge margin, Cantrell, the city’s first female mayor is in her final term in office.

Council President Helena Moreno supported overriding the veto. “It is that type of accountability that I believe has been missing and that any future mayor should actually want to embrace,” said Moreno.

Council Vice President J.P. Morrell said, “Regardless of how uncomfortable this new concept is, I trust the people of this city over the next six months to come to their own conclusions as to whether it’s necessary.”

Councilmembers Eugene Green and Oliver Thomas did not support knocking down the mayor’s veto.

“At this time, I’m going to vote to sustain the mayor’s veto but it’s important to recognize that in doing so I’m voting to sustain the city charter, a decades old document,” said Green.

Thomas said, “If you begin to piecemeal and deal with one thing at a time and then one thing at a time and one thing at a time how do we begin to deal with the whole thing at a time which is what the public wants us to begin to deal with?”

In the end, Morrell announced the vote and the veto had been overridden. “Five yeas, two nays, the mayor’s veto is overridden,” he said.

