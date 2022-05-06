BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

City Council overrides Mayor Cantrell’s veto

Cantrell said “This hurts the residents of New Orleans”
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
New Orleans City Hall
New Orleans City Hall(rob masson)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Inside city hall, there were passionate comments from the public before the city council voted 5 to 2 to override a recent veto by Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

At stake, was Cantrell’s veto of an ordinance the council recently passed calling a November election on a proposal to give the council power to confirm mayoral appointees.

Cantrell opposes such a change in the city’s Home Rule Charter, and political pundits say it would weaken the mayor’s office.

Before the vote a small group of citizens rose to speak. Many others had their comments read by a city worker after submitting them online.

Some citizens called for unity in city government.

“Please learn to work together, it is embarrassing,” said Margaret Montgomery Richard.

Pastor Debra Morton also addressed the council.

“Can we provide unity and leadership to our community, our city that looks like unity because we’re known for fun, but we’re not known for togetherness and integrity,” she said.

Michael Burnside supported having the council override Cantrell’s veto. “I do not believe in a strong mayoral system, I believe in as much democracy as I can get,” he said.

Another man said, “We need the council to override the mayor,” he said.

Though reelected late last year by a huge margin, Cantrell, the city’s first female mayor is in her final term in office.

Council President Helena Moreno supported overriding the veto. “It is that type of accountability that I believe has been missing and that any future mayor should actually want to embrace,” said Moreno.

Council Vice President J.P. Morrell said, “Regardless of how uncomfortable this new concept is, I trust the people of this city over the next six months to come to their own conclusions as to whether it’s necessary.”

Councilmembers Eugene Green and Oliver Thomas did not support knocking down the mayor’s veto.

“At this time, I’m going to vote to sustain the mayor’s veto but it’s important to recognize that in doing so I’m voting to sustain the city charter, a decades old document,” said Green.

Thomas said, “If you begin to piecemeal and deal with one thing at a time and then one thing at a time and one thing at a time how do we begin to deal with the whole thing at a time which is what the public wants us to begin to deal with?”

In the end, Morrell announced the vote and the veto had been overridden. “Five yeas, two nays, the mayor’s veto is overridden,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

A shovel moves mud in the Lake Borne Marsh Creation area in St. Bernard Parish
Work begins on Louisiana’s largest-ever marsh creation project
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting
Missing kid found
Missing kid found
SELU kidnapping and assault arrest
SLU kidnapping and assault arrest