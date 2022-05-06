BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New photos released of escaped inmate, former corrections officer

Friday marks Day 8 in the search for the escaped inmate and former corrections officer. (Source: WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Every day, authorities are releasing new details on the escaped Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer in hopes of locating the two.

U.S. Marshals released new photos on Thursday of Casey White and Vicky White. The photos show Casey White with tattoos on his chest, arms and upper back, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

Photos of possible looks of Vicky White
Photos of possible looks of Vicky White(U.S. Marshals)
WAFF EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marshal provides insight on nationwide manhunt

Vicky White has long blonde hair, but newly released photos show what the former corrections officer would look like with dyed or longer/shorter hair.

Vicky is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and reportedly has a waddling gait. While Casey stands 6-feet, 9-inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, Casey also has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head.

Photos of Casey White tattoos
Photos of Casey White tattoos(U.S. Marshals)

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Vicky and Casey left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

An enlarged photo of Casey White's Southern Brotherhood tattoo.
An enlarged photo of Casey White's Southern Brotherhood tattoo.(U.S. Marshals)

According to WAFF’s independent investigation, the two had a “special relationship.”

The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White. The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

Investigators said they believe the two are driving a 2007 copper Ford Edge with damage to the left rear bumper.

The U.S. Marshals service has identified the vehicle that the fugitives are possibly driving.

Vicky and Casey White are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, you should not approach them and call 911.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
Brittney Griner remains in Russia after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in...
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner still detained amid start of the regular season
The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40%...
College grads expect to make $50,000 more at their first job than they actually will, survey finds
This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. ...
Indiana man charged with murder wins township primary race