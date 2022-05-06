BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Record heat likely for the weekend

Temperatures will peak in the 90s and climb into next week.
Temperatures will peak in the 90s and climb into next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised storms brought brief heavy rain through the overnight and into the early morning hours along a cold front that will stall across the region allowing for a few more isolated storms with some heating through the early part of the day. Unfortunately we won’t see much cooling and as that focus breaks up ridging takes over in the mid and upper levels leading to drier and hot conditions. High temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the upper 80s and we can expect 90s over the weekend. Record highs are in the low 90s so we could easily rise above that any day. Feels like temperatures will be in the 90s near 100. Hot and dry conditions will continue into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 5/5
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 5/5
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 5/5
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 5/5
Heat wave into next week
Storms early Friday
Dry and hot: storms tonight ending mid morning Friday
Bruce: Dry today for Jazz Fest and Cinco; Stormy skies overnight tonight