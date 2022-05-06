Nicondra: Record heat likely for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised storms brought brief heavy rain through the overnight and into the early morning hours along a cold front that will stall across the region allowing for a few more isolated storms with some heating through the early part of the day. Unfortunately we won’t see much cooling and as that focus breaks up ridging takes over in the mid and upper levels leading to drier and hot conditions. High temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the upper 80s and we can expect 90s over the weekend. Record highs are in the low 90s so we could easily rise above that any day. Feels like temperatures will be in the 90s near 100. Hot and dry conditions will continue into next week.

