Sinkhole discovered along City Park/ Metairie Road exit

DOTD is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of the damage.
DOTD is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of the damage.(DOTD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday morning commuters beware.

The DOTD has confirmed that a sinkhole has formed and is the cause of a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from I-10 East to City Park Ave./Metairie Road being closed.

Officials say that the sinkhole was discovered around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night and barriers were placed along the exit ramp.

DOTD is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of the damage.

