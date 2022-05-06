Sinkhole discovered along City Park/ Metairie Road exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday morning commuters beware.

The DOTD has confirmed that a sinkhole has formed and is the cause of a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from I-10 East to City Park Ave./Metairie Road being closed.

Officials say that the sinkhole was discovered around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night and barriers were placed along the exit ramp.

DOTD is investigating the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of the damage.

