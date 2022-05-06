BBB Accredited Business
Two men killed, four wounded in New Orleans East mass shooting, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting in New Orleans East, police said Friday (May 6)

The shooting -- New Orleans’ second mass shooting involving at least six victims in the past week -- was reported at 2:14 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Police initially reported three shooting victims, with one pronounced dead at the scene. But the number of casualties grew as more victims arrived for hospital treatment. Police said around 5 p.m. that six men were shot in the incident, two fatally.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim later died at the hospital. Authorities have not disclosed the names of any of the shooting victims.

The NOPD said a 29-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, and a 57-year-old man were taken for hospital treatment and were in “stable” condition.

The six-victim shooting on Alcee Fortier was the second fatal shooting of Friday afternoon.

Earlier, at 12:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of Painters Street in St. Roch, New Orleans police said a woman was fatally shot. A few hours later, the NOPD announced the arrest of Shawn A May in connection with that killing.

NOPD arrested Shawn A. May hours after the commission of a homicide in the 1800 block of...
NOPD arrested Shawn A. May hours after the commission of a homicide in the 1800 block of Painters Street.(NOPD)

Following that shooting, around 2:04 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the French Quarter near Chartres and Governor Nicholls streets. A man was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

