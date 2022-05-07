Alleged gunman arrested day after mass shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An alleged gunman at least partly responsible for a mass shooting in New Orleans East has been arrested, New Orleans police announced Saturday (April 7).

Alex Madison, 36, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder, one day after six people were shot -- two fatally -- in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard, the NOPD said.

Records show Madison was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 3:17 a.m., on a single count of second-degree murder. If charged and convicted of the offense, Madison would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

Alleged gunman Alex Madison, 36, was arrested Saturday (May 7) in connection with a mass shooting one day earlier that left two dead and four wounded in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard, New Orleans police said. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Friday afternoon shooting, reported at 2:14 p.m., was New Orleans’ second mass shooting involving at least six victims in the past week. Six people were wounded the previous Friday night (April 29) when gunman opened fire upon patrons of the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street in Uptown New Orleans.

The NOPD said the investigation into the New Orleans East mass shooting “remains active and ongoing to identify additional suspects in this incident.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

