Harvey volunteer firefighters quell three-alarm blaze at marine yard

Volunteer firefighters from Harvey and neighboring fire companies battled a three-alarm blaze...
Volunteer firefighters from Harvey and neighboring fire companies battled a three-alarm blaze Friday night (May 6) inside an industrial tools and parts building in the Ashton Marine complex at 1200 Peters Rd.(Harvey Volunteer Fire Company No. 2)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly three dozen volunteer firefighters quelled a three-alarm blaze at a Harvey marine yard late Friday night (May 6).

The structure fire was reported at 10:34 p.m. in an industrial building at 1200 Peters Road, part of the Ashton Marine facility. The company repairs and restores tugboats and other vessels used on the Mississippi River.

Manager Raymond Meladine told Fox 8 that only a security guard was present when smoke and flames began pouring from a building that houses tools and parts. The firefighters the guard summoned succeeded in containing the fire so that it didn’t spread to an adjacent machine shop, he said.

“We’re operating today,” Meladine said, though cleanup work from the fire was expected to take several days. “We just have to build that tool building back up and start over.”

The Harvey Volunteer Firefighters said 33 firefighters from Harvey, Terrytown, David Crockett, Marrero, Westwego and the Herbert Wallace fire companies brought the blaze under control in about an hour, then stayed on-scene for 3 1/2 hours to fully extinguish the site. No injuries were reported, but the effort required Peters Road to be shut down for more than three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Harvey firefighters said. Meladine speculated that its origin might have been electrical in nature, since the building was unattended at the time.

