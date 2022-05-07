BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ida recovery continues in Lafitte

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A sign with a message of resilience in Lafitte nine months after Hurricane Ida caused...
A sign with a message of resilience in Lafitte nine months after Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to the community.(Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Ida had a significant impact on the Town of Jean Lafitte, a community by the bayou in low-lying Jefferson Parish and residents are still trying to recover.

JoAnn Guidry kept her eye on a ditch near her trailer home after spotting an alligator. Nine months after the powerful hurricane she says her flood-damaged mobile home still has damage.

“I’m 9 feet high and I had a foot of water inside which made 10 feet of water here. Some places had more because they’re lower. I contacted FEMA, FEMA won’t help me, I didn’t have insurance. My Social Security is not much,” said Guidry.

She said it was her third time flooding.

“It was horrible, I was here, I was sitting on my couch with that door open watching the water come, and did I saw it come up from the bottom. It’s like, okay, now what am I going to do, I don’t know how to swim,” said Guidry.

Many yards in Lafitte have temporary trailers in them.

Joe Valiente is director of Jefferson Parish’s Department of Emergency Management and was in Lafitte on Friday.

“I’d say we have about 200 temporary trailers from the state that are back here, so this allows the residents to be on their property and they can keep an eye on their property, so we’re making progress, we’re not there yet but definitely making progress,” he said.

Ida meted out significant damage to some properties but was kinder to others.

Curt Barousse said of his family’s damage, “It wasn’t as bad as some people like we didn’t lose everything, it was just the downstairs area of our house.”

Valiente says there has been progress, in the months since the storm.

“We have all the roadways open, the electricity’s been restored. I know from a gas standpoint of view over 500 gas lines had been restored here and another 80 that are waiting for the residents to repair their homes or properties. So, there’s gas service here, their drainage has been improved, we have pumping capacity back here and the electrical grid,” he said.

People there are quick to say they are resilient.

“We’re strong people down here, we’re going to come together and do for each other as much as we can until it’s right,” said Barousse.

Still, if Guidry had her way she would relocate.

“I would love to move, this is enough for me, you know, but I can’t afford to move,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Lafitte Ida recovery
Lafitte Ida recovery
Greater New Orleans Ida repairs
Greater New Orleans Ida repairs
FEMA is proposing using a 5.74-acre site at 3501 Houma Blvd. in Metairie to place an office and...
FEMA ‘unable to negotiate lease’ for temp. housing camp in Metairie
Metairie FEMA camp
Metairie FEMA camp