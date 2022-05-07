BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot conditions into the week ahead

A strong ridge takes over for the next several days
High pressure settling across the region allowing for hot temperatures.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly sunny sky dominated on Saturday with just a few puffy white cumulus clouds. The old frontal boundary draped across the region gave a focus for one or two showers to develop, but overall it stayed dry. Moving into Sunday high pressure settles even more firmly across the area starting a dry streak expected to last into the middle of next week. Temperatures will rise into the 90s each day. With record highs at Armstrong International Airport only in the low 90s it is likely we see a few days come close or break those record highs.

