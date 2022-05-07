Nicondra: Hot conditions into the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly sunny sky dominated on Saturday with just a few puffy white cumulus clouds. The old frontal boundary draped across the region gave a focus for one or two showers to develop, but overall it stayed dry. Moving into Sunday high pressure settles even more firmly across the area starting a dry streak expected to last into the middle of next week. Temperatures will rise into the 90s each day. With record highs at Armstrong International Airport only in the low 90s it is likely we see a few days come close or break those record highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.