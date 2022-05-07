BBB Accredited Business
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU (31-14, 13-9 SEC) picked up a huge road win against Alabama (25-21, 9-13 SEC) 6-5 on Friday, May 6. The Tigers are looking to keep their hopes alive to host an NCAA Regional.

The Tigers found themselves down 2-0 through the first four innings and couldn’t get the key hits when they needed them, but in the top of the fifth inning the bats came alive and LSU scored five runs, four of them coming with two outs, highlighted by Tre’ Morgan’s three-run home run to right field to give them a 5-2 lead.

Tyler McManus led things off in the fifth with a solo shot to left-center to put the Tigers on the board, trailing the Tide 2-1. The next two LSU batters would produce outs, but Dylan Crews drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on an error and Jacob Berry tied the game on an RBI single to make it 2-2.

However, LSU’s lead wouldn’t last long as Alabama scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie things at 5-5. The Tigers would regain the lead in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Crews, that would eventually be the game winner.

Riley Cooper (4-2) picked up the win in relief after pitching 1.2 innings and allowing three hits. Paul Gervase picked up his fifth save of the season. LSU will look for the series win on Saturday, May 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

