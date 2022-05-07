Zack: The heat builds this weekend, only small rain chance lingers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hard to call this early summer, as we’re only a few days into May. But the heat set to build across the area over the next week will certainly make for a summer feel.

Temperatures will soar through this Mother’s Day weekend, as both Saturday and Sunday will flirt with record highs. Saturday’s afternoon high likely will get at least into the upper 80s, with Mother’s Day on Sunday now the likely first 90-degree day of the year. Rain chances aren’t totally zero to start the weekend, as this weak boundary remains stalled over the area, so note there is a chance for a stray storm today.

We are in an Air Quality Alert as well, due to the stagnant hot air over us, and the ozone level is high. This can impact those with respiratory issues, so try to limit any outdoor activities over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s all about the hot-and-dry pattern. The days will be in the 90s with limited cloud cover, so get ready for some toasty afternoons. Afternoon storm chances should return to the forecast by late in the week. But even then, the heat doesn’t look to break just yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.