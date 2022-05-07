Zack: The heat builds this weekend; small rain chance lingers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hard to even call this early summer as we’re only a few days into May but the heat is set to build across the area over the next week making for a certain summer feel.

Temperatures will soar through your Mother’s Day weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will flirt with record highs. Currently I think we stay just below record territory but it will still be plenty hot. This afternoon highs likely get into the upper 80′s with Mother’s Day on Sunday experiencing the first 90 degree day. Rain chances aren’t totally zero to start the weekend as this weak boundary remains stalled over the area so do note there is a stray storm chance for today.

Of note, we are in an Air Quality Alert right now meaning due to the stagnate, hot air over us ozone is high. This can impact those with respiratory issues so try to limit any outdoor activities over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week it’s all about the hot and dry pattern. The days will be in the 90′s with limited cloud cover so get ready for some toasty afternoons. Eventually we will get afternoon storm chances to return to the forecast by late in the week but even then, the heat doesn’t look to break just yet.

