BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season

The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer,...
The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will start their season in September, but Caesars Sportsbook already released their over/under wins for the 2022 campaign. The Black and Gold open at 7.5 wins.

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.

New Orleans will host: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, and Minnesota. The Vikings game is considered a home contest, but it will take place in London in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Saints will hit the road to matchup with: Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State
Tulane and Cincinnati meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tulane grabs Game 2 of weekend series with the Bearcats
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will meet up with Alabama at 1 p.m. in the rubber match.
Tide even series with 8-3 win over LSU
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby