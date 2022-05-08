Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will start their season in September, but Caesars Sportsbook already released their over/under wins for the 2022 campaign. The Black and Gold open at 7.5 wins.

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.

New Orleans will host: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, and Minnesota. The Vikings game is considered a home contest, but it will take place in London in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Saints will hit the road to matchup with: Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia.

