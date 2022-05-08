BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison

An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(WTVY News 4)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An inmate has died after an apparent assault at a state prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said 39-year-old Marcus Terrell Grubbs died Wednesday from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon.

The assault occurred at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

The prison system said the death is under investigation, and more details will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.  

No charges have been announced in the death. Grubbs was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery conviction in Houston County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids
This chair-shaped monument went missing in March 2021 from 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in...
Alabama judge refuses dismissal in Confederate chair theft
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Hearing set in effort to block Alabama transgender law