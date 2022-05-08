LSU captures road series at Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Catcher Tyler McManus and centerfielder Dylan Crews combined to drive in seven runs Sunday, leading LSU to a 12-3, series-clinching win over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU, which won its third conference road series, improved to 32-15 overall and 14-10 in the SEC. Alabama dropped to 25-22 overall and 10-14 in league play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

McManus blasted a pair of two-run homers to account for four RBI, and Crews was 3-for-6 at the plate with a homer, a double and three RBI.

Shortstop Jordan Thompson added three hits and two RBI, and leftfielder Drew Bianco also drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles.

LSU’s total of 15 hits marked its most in an SEC game this season, surpassing the previous high of 13 set versus Florida and Mississippi State.

“Our approach at the plate today was awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The players’ commitment to our plan was awesome, and they played with great enthusiasm. This is one of my favorite wins of the year. We didn’t flinch, we focused on our play, and we attacked. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Left-hander Jacob Hasty (2-0), who entered the game in the first inning in relief of starter Samuel Dutton, earned the win as he worked four scoreless innings and limited the Crimson Tide to two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Alabama starter Grayson Hitt (4-3) was charged with the loss as he surrendered six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

LSU struck for three runs in the top of the first inning as Thompson delivered a two-run single, and Bianco slapped an RBI single up the middle.

Alabama responded with one run in the bottom of the first when first baseman Drew Williamson smacked an RBI double against LSU starting pitcher Samuel Dutton.

The Tigers expanded the lead to 6-1 in the fifth when Bianco lined another RBI single, and catcher Tyler McManus blasted a two-run homer, his sixth dinger of the year.

LSU plated three more runs in the seventh in an outburst highlight by another two-run homer from McManus. Shortstop Jordan Thompson scored the first run of the rally when he walked, stole second base, moved to third on an error and came home on first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Crews’ three-run homer in the eighth inning – his 16th dinger of the year – increased LSU’s lead to 12-2.

