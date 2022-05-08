BBB Accredited Business
Mother’s Day shooting leaves one person dead in Holy Cross neighborhood

By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting in a Holy Cross neighborhood that left one person dead.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Lamanche St. around 3:30 p.m. NOPD says a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is currently available.

