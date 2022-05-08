BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot into the work week

High pressure over the region will lead to hot and dry weather to start the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I hope everyone enjoyed this sunny, but hot Mother’s Day. As we head into the work week expect more of the same as a strong ridge of high pressure settles across the middle of the country. Sinking air will keep rain at a minimum and allow high temperatures to increase into the lower 90s for most areas. With plenty of humidity around feels like temperatures will be in the middle 90s and by Wednesday with record highs in the low 90s we could break one. Thursday into the weekend each model is handling a low that will back west across Florida a little differently. Some allow it to break down the high and bring back rain coverage while others keep things dry. The more rain coverage we get it will help us take down temperatures a notch, but that’s a ways off and until then hot and dry conditions hold on through the middle of the week.

