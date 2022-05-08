BBB Accredited Business
OPSO deputy shoots man in Gert Town; NOPD investigating

An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot a man Sunday (May 8) in the 7900 block of...
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot a man Sunday (May 8) in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard in the Gert Town area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man in the Gert Town area Sunday afternoon (May 8), according to New Orleans police.

Authorities have not identified the man, nor disclosed his condition, but said he was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD said it has dispatched the Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team to examine the shooting, which was reported at 2:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard.

Police did not say whether the deputy was on or off-duty, only that “an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy is reported to have discharged her service weapon in this incident.”

The NOPD said the OPSO was “cooperating with this investigation.”

Timothy David Ray, spokesman for Sheriff Susan Hutson who took office only last Monday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

