Zack: Hot and dry for the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s hot and it’s going to be dry for your Mother’s Day with this pattern continuing for most of the new work week.

When I say hot, I’m thinking 90 degree temperatures could be the norm over the week. It all starts today for Mother’s Day as we will likely see many locations touch 90. The only weather concerns we have for today will be keeping cool and protecting from the sun as very few clouds will be noted in the sky.

Same story, different day will be the weather pattern for most of this new work week. A ridge of high pressure will continue to pump over us which could add a few more degrees to highs by Wednesday into Thursday.

There should be a change in the pattern come week’s end as a weakness develops in the high leading to some afternoon storms and eventually the possibility of a frontal passage next weekend. We will see.

