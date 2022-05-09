Bruce: A Hot, Dry And Muggy Start To The Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a hot and dry weekend, the pattern will remain the same as temps even rise a bit more through mid-week. This will set up the threat of record breaking highs through Wednesday . So far we have not officially hot 90° at the airport in Kenner.

Bruce: The feel of early summer heat is moving in over the next few days. We will flirt with record heat. Even if no records are broken, the hot temps and higher humidity makes it feel like the mid 90s. Stay hydrated. Dry through midday Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QYdUkeT5Oi — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 9, 2022

We have been flirting with 90-degree temperatures for the past several days, but have yet to actually make it there. I think that’s set to change, as an extra bit of heat will build into the area from Texas through the middle of the week. This will keep us at 90 or above through at least Thursday. Wednesday likely will be the hottest day of this stretch, as our highs climb to 92, which would be a record for the date. Rain chances remain zero for now.

Storm chances finally make a return by late Thursday, and those daily storms will carry on into next weekend. The good news is that increasing rain chances will reduce the heat levels. Considering we will still be near 90 and the flow will be from the north, some of these afternoon storms could be on the strong side. Then the best news of all: We might finally get a front in here late next weekend.

