Bruce: A Hot, Dry And Muggy Start To The Week

Bruce: The heat is ramping up
Bruce: The heat is ramping up(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a hot and dry weekend, the pattern will remain the same as temps even rise a bit more through mid-week. This will set up the threat of record breaking highs through Wednesday . So far we have not officially hot 90° at the airport in Kenner.

We have been flirting with 90-degree temperatures for the past several days, but have yet to actually make it there. I think that’s set to change, as an extra bit of heat will build into the area from Texas through the middle of the week. This will keep us at 90 or above through at least Thursday. Wednesday likely will be the hottest day of this stretch, as our highs climb to 92, which would be a record for the date. Rain chances remain zero for now.

Storm chances finally make a return by late Thursday, and those daily storms will carry on into next weekend. The good news is that increasing rain chances will reduce the heat levels. Considering we will still be near 90 and the flow will be from the north, some of these afternoon storms could be on the strong side. Then the best news of all: We might finally get a front in here late next weekend.

