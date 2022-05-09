BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half...
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker.
Amber Alert issued for missing New Jersey 4-year-old
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Vehicle found in Indiana in search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes...
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage
Tulsa police said Brian Thomas, 21, assaulted a tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun...
Man beat tenant with brass knuckles when he was short on rent, police say
A Tennessee woman lost her husband to cancer in 2016. Hear about his attempt to provide a way...
Woman using in vitro fertilization to have late husband’s child