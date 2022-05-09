BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU’s Dylan Crews named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews has been named the Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday, May 9. Crews played a key part in helping the Tigers win their third SEC series in a row taking down Alabama.

RELATED
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning

A product of Longwood, Florida, Crews was 7-for-11 at the plate, for a .636 batting average against the Crimson Tide. In-game one against Alabama with the game tied at 5-5 Crews delivered the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning with two outs.

In the second game against the Tide Crews finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, a solo shot in the top of the first inning to dead center and the second one a two-run home run to right field.

In the rubber match against Alabama Crews finished the game going 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and a double. For the season Crews has hit a total of 16 long balls leading the team in that category. His 52 RBI also leads the team and he ranks second on the team in hits with 66 and batting average at .347.

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, May 10 as they host the Southeastern Lions at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

LSU won its third conference road series of the season.
LSU captures road series at Alabama
Tulane loses two of three to the Bearcats.
Tulane drops weekend series to Cincinnati
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State
Tulane and Cincinnati meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tulane grabs Game 2 of weekend series with the Bearcats