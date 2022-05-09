Near record heat this week

BBB Accredited Business
Better storm chances late week
By David Bernard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot high pressure stays in control of the weather into midweek. Temperatures will flirt with record highs each day. Highs will be around 90 which is about what the record is each day.

By late in the week an upper low over Florida will move closer and bring the threat for late day and evening storms. They could start as early as Thursday afternoon with the best chance being on Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will approach by late in the weekend and keep storm chances going into Sunday before a drier trend takes over next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

