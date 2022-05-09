Orleans coroner IDs 4 homicide victims, including 2 killed in mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four recent gun violence victims -- including two men killed last week in a mass shooting in New Orleans East -- were identified Monday (May 9) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The two men killed last Friday when six people were shot around 2:14 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard were identified as 42-year-old Trevon Bernard Sr. and 24-year-old Kenny Young.

New Orleans police have made one arrest in connection to the mass shooting, the city’s second involving six victims in the span of a week. Alex Madison, 36, was arrested Saturday but booked only with a single count of second-degree murder. The NOPD said the investigation into the mass shooting “remains active and ongoing to identify additional suspects in this incident,” and have not specified which victim Madison is accused of murdering.

Alleged gunman Alex Madison, 36, was arrested Saturday (May 7) in connection with a mass shooting one day earlier that left two dead and four wounded in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard, New Orleans police said. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Also shot to death last Friday was Tyshaunda Riles, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office reported.

The 18-year-old woman was slain at 12:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of Painters Street in the St. Roch neighborhood. New Orleans police arrested 18-year-old Shawn A. May in connection with Riles’ fatal shooting, booking him with single counts of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

NOPD arrested Shawn A. May, 18, hours after the May 6 killing of 18-year-old Tyshaunda Riles in the 1800 block of Painters Street. (NOPD)

The fourth homicide victim identified Monday was 48-year-old Edward Moore. Moore was found shot to death at 6:45 a.m. last Thursday (May 5) in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street in Treme. No arrests have been made in connection to his slaying.

