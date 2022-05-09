BBB Accredited Business
Suspect sought in French Quarter shooting where cleaning-crew member allegedly wounded co-worker

New Orleans police have accused 45-year-old Joshua Bass of shooting a 51-year-old co-worker on...
New Orleans police have accused 45-year-old Joshua Bass of shooting a 51-year-old co-worker on his French Quarter cleaning crew on May 4.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A member of a French Quarter cleaning crew is being sought by New Orleans police for allegedly shooting a co-worker last week on Decatur Street, the NOPD said Monday (May 9).

Police asked for the public’s help locating 45-year-old Joshua Bass, for whom they have obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a previously unexplained shooting reported last Wednesday at the French Quarter intersection of Decatur and Governor Nicholls streets.

A 51-year-old man was reported wounded in the 5:32 a.m. shooting, but the NOPD had provided no details on his condition or the incident. But in a bulletin naming Bass as their suspect, the department said both men had been part of a pressure-washing crew working in the Quarter, and that Bass fled after shooting the co-worker “while firing his gun at an unknown person.”

Police did not explain whom Bass had intended to shoot, nor why. The NOPD said Bass will be booked with the illegal discharge of a firearm, negligent injuring and obstruction of justice once he is found and arrested.

Court records show Bass has a criminal record including seven arrests and six convictions for mostly narcotics and weapons charges in Orleans Parish since 1994, when he also was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Bass’ whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

