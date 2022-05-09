Zack: Plenty of heat this week with near record highs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hot and dry pattern will take us right into the new work week but some changes will eventually be on the way come week’s end.

We have been flirting with 90 degree temperatures for the past several days but have yet to actually make it there. I think that’s set to change as an extra bit of heat will build into the area from Texas through the middle of the week. This will keep us at 90 or above through at least Thursday. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of this stretch as our highs jump a little more to 92 which would be a record for the date. Rain chances remain zero for now.

Storm chances will finally make a return by Thursday and those daily storms will carry us right on into next weekend. The good news is increasing rain chances will lead to backing down the heat levels. Considering we will still be near 90 and the flow will be from the north, some of these afternoon storms could be on the strong side. Then the best news of all, eventually we may finally get a front in here late next weekend.

