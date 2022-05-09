BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Plenty of heat this week with near record highs

Highs will touch 90 or above over the next few days.
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hot and dry pattern will take us right into the new work week but some changes will eventually be on the way come week’s end.

We have been flirting with 90 degree temperatures for the past several days but have yet to actually make it there. I think that’s set to change as an extra bit of heat will build into the area from Texas through the middle of the week. This will keep us at 90 or above through at least Thursday. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of this stretch as our highs jump a little more to 92 which would be a record for the date. Rain chances remain zero for now.

Storm chances will finally make a return by Thursday and those daily storms will carry us right on into next weekend. The good news is increasing rain chances will lead to backing down the heat levels. Considering we will still be near 90 and the flow will be from the north, some of these afternoon storms could be on the strong side. Then the best news of all, eventually we may finally get a front in here late next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

High pressure over the region will lead to hot and dry weather to start the week.
Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot into the work week
Mother's Day Forecast
Zack: Hot and dry for the next several days
High pressure settling across the region allowing for hot temperatures.
Nicondra: Hot conditions into the week ahead
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: The heat builds this weekend, only small rain chance lingers