Additional cruelty charges for Slidell pastor serving as school principal

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Additional charges have been issued for a Slidell pastor who was arrested recently for cruelty to juveniles while he served as a school principal.

New accusations for John Raymond include dragging a preschool student and holding them upside down by his ankles while issuing physical abuse.

Last month, 3 students reported Raymond for using a roll of packing tape over their mouths and their heads.

The ex-pastor will be moved from the Slidell City Jail to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be issued a bond.

