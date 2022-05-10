BBB Accredited Business
Additional cruelty charges for Slidell pastor serving as school principal

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Additional charges have been issued for a Slidell pastor who was arrested recently for cruelty to juveniles while he served as a school principal.

New accusations for John Raymond include dragging a preschool student and holding them upside down by his ankles while issuing physical abuse.

Last month, 3 students reported Raymond for using a roll of packing tape over their mouths and their heads.

The ex-pastor will be moved from the Slidell City Jail to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be issued a bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

