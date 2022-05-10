BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry for now as rain chances ramp up late week into the weekend

Dry for now;rain returns Thursday pm
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Expect dry skies for now and warm temperatures. No rain expected through midday Thursday. Thursday evening through Sunday, best rain chances are late afternoon and early evening. A few spotty storms could be strong.

Today, highs once again will climb to around 90, which would tie the record for this date. Once you factor in the humidity with these heat levels, it will feel like 90+ for several hours today.

Little change is expected Wednesday but we could have some relief in the form of increasing rain chances late in the week. Starting Thursday, afternoon storms will become possible again, which should help to knock down our high temperatures by week’s end and into the upcoming weekend.

The early look at Saturday and Sunday keeps storms around, but I’m not expecting a total washout either day. Just note we will certainly have some storms to contend with for any outdoor plans.

