Bruce: Dry for now as rain chances ramp up late week into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Expect dry skies for now and warm temperatures. No rain expected through midday Thursday. Thursday evening through Sunday, best rain chances are late afternoon and early evening. A few spotty storms could be strong.

Today, highs once again will climb to around 90, which would tie the record for this date. Once you factor in the humidity with these heat levels, it will feel like 90+ for several hours today.

Little change is expected Wednesday but we could have some relief in the form of increasing rain chances late in the week. Starting Thursday, afternoon storms will become possible again, which should help to knock down our high temperatures by week’s end and into the upcoming weekend.

We stay dry for now into midday Thursday. Temps stay warm as highs flirt with 90+. Next rain chances arrive Thursday thru Sunday mainly during the pm hours as spokes of energy peel off from a low in the Atlantic headed our way. Not a washout w/ few storms likely at these times. pic.twitter.com/8RGq8p6bCs — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 10, 2022

The early look at Saturday and Sunday keeps storms around, but I’m not expecting a total washout either day. Just note we will certainly have some storms to contend with for any outdoor plans.

