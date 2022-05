ST. LOUIS (WAFB) - Former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Tuesday, May 10.

Robertson had been with the Memphis Redbirds (AAA). This will be his Major League Baseball debut.

The Cardinals said he will wear No. 35.

