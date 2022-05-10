BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman, found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

The eight-count indictment released Tuesday in federal court in Burlington also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after he went fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Carman’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Mother seriously injured when hit by driver while taking trash out, family says
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Parents say officer used excessive force against middle schooler
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tenn. expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says