BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man facing charges for shooting at vehicle with children inside, say Covington police

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A man faces several charges after Covington police say he shot a car, with three small children inside.

Detectives say several people called around 5 p.m. yesterday evening to report gunshots near the intersection of North Briggs and East 34th.

They say Jamaine Grindle of Baton Rouge got into an argument with another man and shot towards a fleeing vehicle occupied by a woman and three kids under the age of five.

Covington police say they found grindle in the back of a box truck.

He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted manslaughter, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Lost but not Found
Lost and NOT Found: ‘Unlocated’ inventory list notes $23.6 million in lost state property
Jeffery Lamar Williams
Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta
Slidell pastor faces additional charges
Additional cruelty charges for Slidell pastor serving as school principal
Better storm chances late week
Near record heat this week