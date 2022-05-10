Man facing charges for shooting at vehicle with children inside, say Covington police

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A man faces several charges after Covington police say he shot a car, with three small children inside.

Detectives say several people called around 5 p.m. yesterday evening to report gunshots near the intersection of North Briggs and East 34th.

They say Jamaine Grindle of Baton Rouge got into an argument with another man and shot towards a fleeing vehicle occupied by a woman and three kids under the age of five.

Covington police say they found grindle in the back of a box truck.

He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted manslaughter, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.