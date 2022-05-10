BBB Accredited Business
Man shot Sunday by OPSO deputy out of hospital, jailed on attempted murder count

Robert Ruffin, 56, was shot Sunday by an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff and booked into jail on...
Robert Ruffin, 56, was shot Sunday by an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff and booked into jail on allegations of attempted first-degree murder and attempted simple battery(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The alleged gunman shot last weekend by an off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is out of the hospital and inside the parish jail.

Records show 56-year-old Robert Ruffin was booked into the Orleans Justice Center lockup on single counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted simple battery. If charged and convicted of the attempted murder allegation, Ruffin would face 10 to 50 years in state prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Authorities and witnesses said Ruffin was wounded Sunday (May 8) as he chased a man across Earhart Boulevard near Fern Street in Gert Town, firing at least one gunshot that missed his target. An OPSO deputy working an off-duty security detail at a business in the 7900 block of Earhart saw the incident unfold from across the street and shot Ruffin with her service pistol before he could injure the other man or bystanders.

“She had to get involved when that man started shooting,” the business owner said.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has not commented on the shooting, nor identified the deputy involved.

New Orleans police said its Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team is examining the shooting, with cooperation from the OPSO’s Investigative Services Bureau. Neither agency provided any information on Ruffin’s injury or condition before he appeared on the parish jail’s inmate roster.

Ruffin was scheduled to make his first court appearance via video conference Tuesday afternoon, for a hearing at which his bond could be set. It remained unclear whether Ruffin still is receiving medical treatment in the jail.

Court records show Ruffin has a lengthy criminal record in Orleans Parish, with nine arrests and eight convictions on narcotics and weapons violations stretching back to 1988. He most recently received a two-year suspended sentence for cocaine distribution in 2017.

