BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Reward offered in Abita Springs homicide investigation

Kawon Moore, 25
Kawon Moore, 25(Crime Stoppers)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - Officials have offered up to $2,500 for information that might help detectives find the person(s) responsible for killing 25-year-old Kawon Moore.

Moore’s body was found with multiple gunshots inside a vehicle parked in the Abita Nursery subdivision on Mon., May 2, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported calls of shots fired in the area of Pansy and Progress Streets around 2:45 p.m.

Moore was found in a vehicle on Pansy Street.

Kawon Moore, 25
Kawon Moore, 25(Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). You can remain anonymous. If you know where the gun is located, you’re eligible for an additional $1,000 and $200 for each previous crime matched to it.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or call the sheriff’s office at 985-989-2338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Robert Ruffin, 56, was shot Sunday by an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff and booked into jail on...
Man shot Sunday by OPSO deputy out of hospital, jailed on attempted murder count
New Orleans police have booked Terry Blanks, 33, with the second-degree murder of 48-year-old...
Suspect booked with murder after fatal shooting in Treme, NOPD says
Wildlife agent rescues 9 from capsized boat, revives child
Wildlife agent rescues 9 from capsized boat, revives child
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set