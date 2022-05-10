Reward offered in Abita Springs homicide investigation

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - Officials have offered up to $2,500 for information that might help detectives find the person(s) responsible for killing 25-year-old Kawon Moore.

Moore’s body was found with multiple gunshots inside a vehicle parked in the Abita Nursery subdivision on Mon., May 2, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported calls of shots fired in the area of Pansy and Progress Streets around 2:45 p.m.

Moore was found in a vehicle on Pansy Street.

Kawon Moore, 25 (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). You can remain anonymous. If you know where the gun is located, you’re eligible for an additional $1,000 and $200 for each previous crime matched to it.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or call the sheriff’s office at 985-989-2338.

