Suspect booked with murder after fatal shooting in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man already jailed on accusations of a carjacking and shooting last week in the Treme neighborhood was booked with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the same block, New Orleans police said.

Terry Blanks, 33, was booked on the murder count after NOPD homicide detectives said they had “developed and positively identified” him as the killer of 48-year-old Edward Moore. Moore was found fatally shot last Thursday in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street around 11:45 a.m.

Police said Blanks already had been arrested and jailed in connection with a shooting and carjacking that same morning in the same block.

Records show Blanks initially was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail last Thursday on allegations of carjacking, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery, simple assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and for violating his parole.

Court records show Blanks has three previous convictions in Orleans Parish on narcotics and gun charges. He was out on parole after serving only a portion of a 10-year prison sentence received in November 2017 for being a felon in possession of a firearm (two counts) and possessing a stolen firearm (two counts).

If charged and convicted of Moore’s murder, Blanks would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

Anyone with additional information on Moore’s death is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

