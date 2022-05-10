Transportation troubles costing travelers more to get from MSY to downtown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A taxi ride from the airport downtown will cost a flat rate of $36, but it could be more if you choose to take a rideshare, like Uber or Lyft. Some travelers report spending close to $90 for a rideshare or waiting over an hour for a taxi.

Others tell FOX 8 it takes almost an hour or more to rent a car because of its location near the old terminal.

A spokesperson for MSY said the typical minimal wait times are between five and seven minutes for a taxi and there are adequate rideshare service providers at the airport.

“However, there have been a few instances where taxi wait times were longer than normal,” said Erin Burns, Director of Communications for the New Orleans Aviation Board. “This can be due to a variety of factors including an issue that has occurred in the past when a higher than normal demand very late in the night when there are fewer taxis in the holding lot led to longer lines. Also, when rideshare services surge their prices it creates an added demand on taxis, thus leading to longer wait times.”

Alex Bielecki is a driver for both Uber and Lyft. He said some days are busier than others at the airport.

“There’s times I’ve sat for an hour and a half waiting. It varies by day and the time you’re up here,” he said.

When the airport is busy, he said he’ll make at least five trips from the airport bringing visitors to downtown New Orleans.

“I know if there’s an influx of people needing rides, they’ll do a surge price to pull drivers as an incentive,” said Bielecki.

The surge is a way for rideshare drivers to make a little extra money when demand is high. But for taxi drivers, the fare stays the same no matter how busy the airport gets at a flat rate of $36.

According to Burns, the airport does not have the authority to directly control the number of taxis providing rides at a given time. That’s up to the individual drivers and taxi companies. Additionally, there is no limit to the number of decals the Airport issues to taxi drivers.

READ MORE Shortage of taxis leaves long lines of frustrated residents, tourists at Louis Armstrong International

“The Airport does not have any control of or insight into rideshare operators’ decision to surge pricing,” she said.

“The taxi and rideshare industries appear to be, like many other industries across the country, experiencing a shortage of workers as we begin to emerge from the height of COVID-19. There are currently 410 taxi drivers with decals allowing them to operate at the airport compared to the 877 decaled taxis in 2019 before COVID-19.”

Cab driver John Williams has been driving cabs for over 40 years. He doesn’t think it’s fair for rideshare drivers to have the opportunity to make more money.

“Because we go to the same place and I have the same traffic that you have so why should there be a difference?” said Williams.

He’d like to see the flat rate applied to all ground transportation going from the airport to downtown. But it’s not that easy.

“So right now the rates for taxis are defined by city ordinance,” said Cheryn Robles, acting chief of staff for the City of New Orleans’ Department of Public Works.

The Ground Transportation Bureau is a division of the DPW and is “responsible for the permitting and enforcement of vehicles and drivers operating for-hire within the city.”

She said the fixed rate works well for the consumers when taxis are available. But she acknowledged that changes need to be made or adjusted to the times.

“We are working with the taxi industry to make updates to city code so that if we do need to update the rates, we can do that. We’re also trying to figure out how we can use an e-hail app which is a similar user experience if you use a phone to call a rideshare like Uber or Lyft. We’re still working the details on that,” said Robles.

The app is something that could benefit the consumer—to shop options when it comes to transportation. But as far as making rates equitable between the taxi and the rideshare, that’s out of the city’s hands.

In the end, it comes down to time vs. money. How much is your time worth and are you willing to spend it?

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.