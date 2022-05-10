Zack: Same story, different day as we near record highs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The early summer pattern has now settled in nicely and the peak of this heat wave looks to come over the next day or so.

More sunny skies on the way for your Tuesday with plenty of heat and humidity to go around. Highs will once again climb to right around 90 and considering today’s record is a bit “cooler” at 90, we could tie the record. Once you factor in the humidity with these heat levels, it will feel 90+ for several hours through the day today.

Little change is expected for Wednesday but then we have some relief in the form of increasing rain chances late in the week. Starting Thursday, afternoon storms will become possible again which should help to knock down our high temperatures by week’s end on into the upcoming weekend.

The early look at Saturday and Sunday keeps storms around but I’m not expecting a total washout each day. Just note we will certainly have some storms to contend with for any outdoor plans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.