1 dead; 1 arrested following altercation between 2 dump truck in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man was shot to death in Plaquemines Parish on Wednesday (May 11) following an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 23 and Ravenna Road just south of the Phillips 66 Refinery Alliance. Upon arrival, deputies found Jimmy Fullerton, 28, of Covington dead on the scene from multiple gunshots.

Kenneth Naquin, 26, of Metairie, was soon identified as the suspect and booked with second-degree murder.

Authorities say that the results of an investigation determined that the two are dump truck drivers that got into an altercation on a work site. Naquin was arrested after his dump truck was identified during a traffic stop.

Those with more information about the case are asked to call 504-934-6785.

