Bruce: Another dry and hot day as rain chances move back in tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the last 2 weeks we have seen above average temps as no big rains have developed. that will all chance tomorrow and through the upcoming weekend.

Today be the first 90-degree day of the season. Today, it’s all about the mercury rising as highs should climb to right around 90 degrees. The record on this date is 91, set in 2003.

Things start to change a bit heading into Thursday, as storm chances ramp up for the second half of the day. Most of the morning into the afternoon will be quiet and hot, before the atmosphere pops those thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong, with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Our highs should still touch 90 before the storms get going.

Bruce: Dry today, then on Thursday after a mostly dry morning and midday storms develops. Here is a stormy snapshot of tomorrow from 4pm-8pm. Showers and storms will move through. This pattern will repeat as we head into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/tyCB5Z7FgE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 11, 2022

A wetter pattern unfolds heading into the weekend, as Friday through Sunday brings better rain chances and knocks down our heat levels. It won’t be a washout any single day, but daytime-driven thunderstorms will interfere with outdoor plans at times. Highs will dip back into the 80s for a few days.

