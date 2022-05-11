Council committee advances NOPD pay plan calling for annual raises for officers, discusses PIB actions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hulking task lies in front of the New Orleans City Council: stop the depletion of NOPD’s ranks and tackle the city’s ongoing violent crime surge.

In a Tuesday meeting of the Criminal Justice Committee, council members heard from representatives from the Police Association of New Orleans (PANO) on the main issues they say are driving officer attrition: disciplinary actions against officers by the Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) and pay.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is currently facing a manpower crisis. Publicly available data shows just over 1,000 officers on NOPD’s force, with PANO claiming the number is around 900 once you account for officers under investigation or reservists.

The depleted force has led to higher response times, with average response times hovering around two hours NOPD response times average of two hours, force at critically low staffing levels, according to data analysts, and some Irish Channel burglary victims waiting up to 15 or 16 hours for police to show up. Victims wait hours for police to show in two separate Irish Channel home burglaries, blaming a lack of resources due to the festival.

In March, Mayor LaToya Cantrell proposed a bonus plan to enhance retention and recruitment, promising new recruits to NOPD a $5,000 one-time bonus, with higher bonuses depending on the number of years served. The bonuses would repeat every five years. Civil Service Commission approves the administration’s bonus plan for first responders.

But PANO has been critical of the plan, and on Tuesday proposed their own pay plan: a two-percent annual raise across the board.

“It presents an opportunity for officers to get a raise that they can calculate and count on and rely on every year,” said Mike Glasser, President of PANO. “Every year, they know that next year we’re going to be making just a little more to offset inflation, to offset rising prices, that they know and can rely and count on.”

“It’s not a promise, it’s not an expectation, it’s not based on how much revenue we do get or don’t get next year,” Glasser added. “It’s something they can count on, and it’s pensionable. They know that at the end of the year that money also goes toward the calculation of their overall pension.”

Right now, the bonus plan has been approved by the Civil Service Commission and has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for review of its legality. Glasser said not only is the plan’s legality questionable but there’s nothing holding an officer to the department once they receive the bonus.

Councilmember J.P. Morrell seemed to agree.

“If the Mayor’s plan is approved, and we give out five thousand, 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 dollar bonuses, there is nothing, statutorily or in an ordinance, that prevents an officer from taking that as an advance retirement or moving to a different department,” Morrell said.

Glasser said, in that case, it becomes a “severance” plan, rather than a retention plan.

Councilmember Lesli Harris put forward a bill codifying the annual raise plan put forward by PANO. Her bill was approved by the committee and will now move on to the full council for discussion.

According to PANO, New Orleans firefighters are already receiving an annual raise, which they negotiated with the city through collective bargaining.

“The city administration goes to Civil Service every year, writes a simple letter saying whether or not they have the funds or don’t have the funds,” said Claude Schlesinger with Fraternal Order of Police. “For the past several years, the administration has said, ‘We can’t afford it.’”

Council members also discussed a request by PANO to open an investigation into PIB, alleging deficiencies in how the bureau oversees investigations into officers.

Glasser said PIB investigators have been known to fabricate evidence, mislead in their statements or omit evidence.

NOPD Deputy Chief Arlinda Westbrook, who oversees PIB, defended her department, saying that multiple reforms have been put in place at PIB to address the concerns of some of the officers. She said PIB has been in compliance with the federal consent decree and has worked to ensure the impacts of discipline don’t affect officers who’ve done nothing wrong.

A bill by Councilmember Lesli Harris to limit the amount of time PIB can leave officers under investigation and enforce the rotation of PIB supervisors was deferred, with councilmembers agreeing more time is needed to decide whether an investigation into PIB should be opened.

