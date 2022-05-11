Heart of Louisiana: Wood Carver & the Eagle

(WVUE) - A world champion woodcarver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. Curtis Fabre has finished work on a life-sized bald eagle, a project that he started eight years earlier.

When he was growing up in the southern Louisiana bayou community of Montegut, making duck decoys was a way of life. Fabre remembers helping his father make the wooden decoys for hunting in the lakes and marshes near their home. Fabre recalls, “when it came off the bandsaw there was still corners that needed to be cut off. I would take a hatchet and do that.” But it wasn’t until years later, when he was working in the oilfields, that a friend showed him a quality duck carving. Fabre was impressed, “I had never seen anything so beautiful in all my life.”

To continue reading, visit the Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.