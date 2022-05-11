BBB Accredited Business
La. Supreme Court hears arguments in non-unanimous jury verdict case

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana’s Supreme court is weighing whether people convicted by non-unanimous verdicts should have their convictions overturned.

A man in prison for murder is seeking judicial relief because the verdict handed down by the jury was not unanimous. Reginald Reddick’s attorney Jamila Johnson argued before the high court on Reddick’s behalf. He was convicted in 1997 on a 10 to 2 jury verdict.

Criminal justice reform advocates say about 1,500 people jailed in the state were found guilty by jury decisions that were not unanimous. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous verdicts were unconstitutional.

But Louisiana’s attorney general is against retroactively reversing convictions.

Reddick’s attorney and criminal justice reform advocates spoke outside the courthouse.

“I feel like this is a case with the opportunity to really heal Louisiana. And we are incredibly grateful to the court and to everyone who has worked to bring this issue here so that they can make this decision and can try to end Jim Crow in Louisiana once and for all,” said Johnson.

Norris Henderson executive director of Voice of the Experienced.

“This case is about a miscarriage of justice, this isn’t about some remedy that the legislature can come up with and they asked the question what was the miscarriage of justice, a non-unanimous verdict is the miscarriage of justice and I think that’s the thing we can’t lose sight of,” said Henderson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

