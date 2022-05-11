BBB Accredited Business
Man left in critical condition after gunmen ambush vehicle, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Deputies say they were dispatched to Coleman Park Road on the night of Fri., April 29 in reference to a shooting.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAPTIST, La. (WVUE) - A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition two weeks ago after multiple gunmen ambushed his vehicle while driving in the Baptist area, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis says that the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects connected to the shooting that occurred west of Hammond.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Coleman Park Road on the night of Fri., April 29 in reference to a shooting. A victim on the scene, identified as C.L. Parker, was found inside a vehicle in the ditch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Travis says that the victim’s black Audi Sedan had bullet holes throughout the vehicle. Deputies say that Parker lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a neighbor’s vehicle and into the ditch as the unknown gunmen fired while he was driving.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

