Man slain in Seventh Ward shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death at a busy Seventh Ward intersection Tuesday night (May 10), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was shot multiple times around 10:23 p.m. near the corner of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The department provided no other details of the crime, which is at least the 105th homicide in New Orleans in the first 130 days of this year, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.